The State Working Committee (SWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has nullified the purported suspension of former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Abel Peter Diah, which had earlier been announced by party executives in his ward.

Speaking to journalists after an emergency meeting, the committee described the suspension as a breach of the APC constitution, emphasising that it was carried out without following the party’s established disciplinary procedures.

The SWC declared that the purported suspension of Hon. Diah, announced on November 21, 2025, is null, void, and of no effect, as it failed to meet constitutional requirements.

The party confirmed that all rights, privileges, responsibilities, and recognitions due to Hon. Abel Peter Diah as a legitimate member of the APC have been fully restored.

The committee also warned the executives involved in the unauthorized action to strictly comply with the party constitution in future disciplinary matters to prevent internal conflicts and misrepresentation.

Finally, the APC stated that the resolution will be forwarded to the Local Government Area and State Secretariat for proper documentation and compliance.