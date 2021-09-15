Breaking News

Tanker Drivers Suspend strike in Imo State

Leave a comment
Latest Breaking News about Imo Staste: Tanker Drivers call off strike in Imo Tankers in Gridlock

Tanker Drivers Association has suspended it’s strike following the resolution of a 15 member committee set up by Governor Hope Uzodinma to resolve all lingering issues that led to the industrial action.

As a result of the strike action, petroleum products in the past two weeks have been scarce as the available products have been sold for three hundred naira per litre causing untold hardship to the people.

After a meeting between Government delegation and the concerned union on Wednesday in Owerri the Imo State capital, they resolved among other things to immediately resume supply of petroleum products to the South East.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Ondo election to hold Oct 10 despite fire outbreak – INEC

TVCN
Sep 11, 2020

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared that the fire that gutted its Akure, Ondo…

Alison-Madueke: EFCC says it can no longer wait on UK authorities

TVCN
Nov 12, 2018

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC said it started the process to extradite petroleum…

Ogun to immunize 1.3million children

TVCN
Dec 17, 2017

Ogun state government has hinted it will soon commence the immunization of at least 1.3 million children…

World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria beat Zambia 2-1

TVCN
Oct 9, 2016

The Super Eagles of Nigeria saw off a late rally from the Chipolopolos of Zambia to win their Group…

Related

TVC News Special Reports

Police arrest notorious kidnap kingpin in Imo

18 May 2021 3.52 pm

Operatives of the Imo State Command’s…

Continue reading

Unknown gunmen attack Imo Police HQ, prisons, free inmates

05 Apr 2021 11.22 am

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday razed…

Continue reading

Kidnapped Owerri Catholic Priest regains freedom

12 Apr 2021 1.02 pm

The kidnapped Imo State Catholic priest,…

Continue reading