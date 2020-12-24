Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his counterpart in Gombe state, Inuwa Yahaya have separately signed into law the 2021 budget appropriation bills into law.

Governor Tambuwal signed the N176 billion 2021 appropriation bill into law on Wednesday.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tambuwal expressed appreciation to the Speaker and members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly for the remarkable passage of the bill into law.

He said, “The feat shows the commitment and patriotism of the state legislators in the discharge of their mandate to the people of Sokoto state.

“You have properly demonstrated very uncommon patriotism devoid of partisanship.”

He commended them for uniting for the common man in the state irrespective of political party differences, urging them to continue working together in the same direction.

Similarly, Gombe state governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Wednesday, signed N120.3bn 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

While signing the budget tagged, ‘Budget of Resilience’. into law, the governor said, “Around this time last year we assented 2020 budget, around 27th we signed the appropriation budget. This year we are some days ahead, which means we are improving on efficiency, processes, and procedures in order to improve the lots of the people of Gombe State.

“We must ensure that the greatest chunk of the people’s money goes back to the people especially with the intent of the party, which is to give service to humanity,” the governor remarked.