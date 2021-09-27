Breaking News

Tambuwal warns against new trend of exchanging farm produce with hard drugs

A new trend of drug peddling and recruitment of drug users have been discovered in Sokoto as some yet to be identified persons have been accused of distributing drugs to farmers in exchange for harvested grain.

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, disclosed this to newsmen in Sokoto when he visited the state own Sesame seed treatment and standardization plant to assess the progress made in the sesame seed farming in the state.

Governor Tambuwal cautioned farmers to desist from such act and ensure they sale their farm produce to those who are ready to pay money and not illicit drugs in exchange for farm produce.

The governor said the state government is monitoring closely to ensure those engage in such illicit practices are arrested and prosecuted in accordance to the provisions of the law.

He call on all the traditional rulers in all the eighty six districts in the states and all heads of villages and hamlets to watch against such dangerous practice of exchanging farm produce with hard drugs to farmers.

 

