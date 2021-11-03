Tambuwal Swears-In 3 New Commissioners, Assigns Portfolio

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has sworn-in three new Commissioners and assigned them portfolios shortly after.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mohammed Bello and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

The governor appointed Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir as commissioner for Water Resources and assigned the Agricultural ministry to Aminu Abubakar, while Hassan Maccido, will be in charge of the Ministry of Home Affairs

During the swearing-in ceremony at the chambers of Government House, Sokoto, Governor Tambuwal urged them to exhibit higher senses of responsibility and mature conduct in the discharge of their duties.

He congratulated them and charged them to bring to bare their experiences, knowledge and expertise in the conduct of their respective assignments.

He said their appointment was based on merit and hoped that they will add value by contributing their quota to the development of the state.

Mr. Gobir takes the place of Umar Bature, erstwhile Commissioner for Water Resources, who emerged the National Organizing Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the just concluded elective convention or the party in Abuja.

The other two new Commissioners replaced two deceased Commissioners Jeli Abubakar III and Muhammadu Arzika Tureta, former Commissioners of Home Affairs and Agriculture respectively.