Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has appointed an eight-man committee to deliberate on the harmonization of the framework to be adopted for the autonomy of the legislature and judiciary as it affects the two arms of government in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Muhammad Bello, and made available to TVCNEWS.

The state committee, according to the governor will be chaired by the Deputy Governor Manir Muhammad Dan Iya. Other members include the Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Magaji, the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN), and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mallam Saidu Umar.

The remaining members are the state’s Head of Service, Alhaji Sani Garba Shuni, Clerk of the Sokoto State House of Assembly (SOHA), Mallam Abdul-Razaq Shehu, the Chief Registrars of the state’s High Court and Sharia Court, Barrister Bashir Ibrahim and Alhaji Idris Adamu respectively.

According to the governor, who is also the Vice-Chairman of the NGF, the committee was set up without prejudice to the subsisting federal government arrangements on the matter.

Recall that last month, the governor noted that the question of autonomy for the legislature and judiciary “is only a question of working on the framework, because the Order 10 of Mr. President came up with a framework for the Judiciary,” to the exclusion of all the state legislature.

“And there were some states that were already having different frameworks. So, we need to harmonize and come up with a common framework that will work in the interest of these are institutions,” he stated.