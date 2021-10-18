Breaking News

Tambuwal confirms 30 dead in bandits attack on Goronyo

Tambuwal: About 30 Feared Dead In Bandits Attack on Goronyo Tambuwal: About 30 Feared Dead In Bandits Attack on Goronyo

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has confirmed that atleast 30 persons are feared dead as a result of bandits attack on Goronyo township, the headquarters of Goronyo local government area

The governor disclosed this few hours after the incident when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya paid him a courtesy visit today.

“Between last night, yesterday evening till this morning, we were greeted with a very dastardly attack in Goronyo local government, particularly Goronyo township, where scores and tens have lost their lives and still counting. We’re not sure of the figure. But it is 30 something,” the Governor explained.

Sokoto buries 26 victims of armed bandits&#39; attack

Praying for the success of the army over criminals, Gov. Tambuwal noted that the army chief “have come at a very trying moment for the army and the Nigerian nation. We’re faced and bedeviled by many security challenges in our own area here, particularly banditry, kidnapping and other associated crimes.”

He appealed for synergy between the army and other security operatives in the state while requesting for the presence of more forces in the state and the deployment of more resources.

He pledged that his administration shall continue to support the army and other security operatives.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

NUC-TVCNews

NUC issues licenses to six new private universities

TVCN
Dec 19, 2017

The National Universities Commission has presented provisional licences to 6 new private universities.…

Autopsy conducted on corpse of mechanic Chima Ikwunadu

TVCN
Feb 11, 2020

An autopsy has been conducted on the corpse of an auto mechanic who allegedly died as a result of torture…

Emirates airline orders 20 A350-900 planes worth $6.4 billion

TVCN
Nov 18, 2019

The Dubai-based airline Emirates has announced a new order for 20 additional wide-body (more…)

Lagos police warns against protest, says no room for gathering, others

TVCN
Dec 6, 2020

The Lagos State Police Command has again warned against any gathering, procession or protest in Lagos…

TVC News Special Reports

Edo Deputy Governor’s brother abducted in Benin

10 Nov 2020 4.23 pm

A younger brother of the Deputy Governor…

Continue reading

Tambuwal, Yahaya sign 2021 appropriation bills into law

24 Dec 2020 9.44 am

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal…

Continue reading
VAT debate: Credit should be given to APC led Govt - PGF DG

PGF DG, Salihu Lukman, blasts Sheik Gumi over bandits amnesty call

10 Sep 2021 12.24 pm

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives…

Continue reading