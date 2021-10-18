Tambuwal confirms 30 dead in bandits attack on Goronyo

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal has confirmed that atleast 30 persons are feared dead as a result of bandits attack on Goronyo township, the headquarters of Goronyo local government area

The governor disclosed this few hours after the incident when the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya paid him a courtesy visit today.

“Between last night, yesterday evening till this morning, we were greeted with a very dastardly attack in Goronyo local government, particularly Goronyo township, where scores and tens have lost their lives and still counting. We’re not sure of the figure. But it is 30 something,” the Governor explained.

Praying for the success of the army over criminals, Gov. Tambuwal noted that the army chief “have come at a very trying moment for the army and the Nigerian nation. We’re faced and bedeviled by many security challenges in our own area here, particularly banditry, kidnapping and other associated crimes.”

He appealed for synergy between the army and other security operatives in the state while requesting for the presence of more forces in the state and the deployment of more resources.

He pledged that his administration shall continue to support the army and other security operatives.