Tambuwal accepts call to commence consultation on Presidency bid

Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has accepted call from leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party PDP to commence a nationwide consultation on his for his presidential bid.

Leaders and supporters of the party in the state in a stakeholders meeting called on the governor to initiate the process of consultation for the presidential bid.

While making his intention known, the Governor said he has never taken any major political steps without consulting with political leaders and stakeholders.

The former lawmaker said he has accepted the call to initiate the process of consultation to contest for the president of the country.

