Afghanistan has been renamed the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’ by the Taliban after its fighters swept into the capital, Kabul.

Kabul, a bustling metropolis of six million has turned into a male-dominated city without police or traffic controls.

Recall that scores of Afghans ran alongside a US military plane as it taxied on the runway and several clung to the side as the jet took off.

Senior US military officials confirmed to Aljazeera that the chaos left seven dead, as well as several who fell from the flight.

According to AP, the Taliban, a militant group that ran the country in the late 1990s, have again taken control.

Advertisement

The US-led invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 ousted the insurgents from power, but they never left.

After they blitzed across the country in recent days, the Western-backed government that has run the country for 20 years collapsed.