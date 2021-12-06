Sylvester Oromoni’s death: RRS takes over Dowen College, Lekki

The Rapid Response Squad of the Nigeria Police, Lagos state command has stationed their men at Dowen College, Lekki.
The development follows the sealing up of he school by officials of Lagos State Ministry of Education on Sunday.
The school is embroiled in a controversy following the death in controversial circumstances of one of its students – Sylvester Oromoni Jnr.
Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu had directed that RRS positions its patrol vehicle at the gate of the school and monitor its surroundings.
Commander Rapid Response Squad (RRS), CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who briefed the patrol team on Sunday before their deployment, encouraged them to be professional in the discharge of their duties.
The team is to remain in the area until further notice.