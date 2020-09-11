The widow of Terwase Akwaza better known as Gana has disclosed that a former governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, who now represents the state’s North East senatorial district in the senate was behind the amnesty deal that led to her husband’s death.

Gana had been declared wanted by the nation’s security agencies since 2017 over various offences including killings, kidnapping for ransom and others and was killed in still contested circumstances by men of the special forces of the Nigerian Army on Tuesday on Gbeses-Gboko-Makurdi expressway allegedly in a firefight.

But his widow, WantorAkwaza, said her late husband only agreed to the amnesty deal when his camp was visited by former Benue state governor, Gabriel Suswam and was in a convoy of cars including traditional rulers, clergymen and officials of the Benue state government before the convoy was stopped and the Army took him before later producing his corpse.

She said her husband who she last spoke with on Saturday told her par of the reasons he was aaccepting the amnesty deal was because he wanted to work for God and start living as a free man not as a fugitive which he said he was tired of.