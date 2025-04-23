A parallel House of assembly has emerged in Zamfara State,

the nine members of the House who were suspended in February 2024 over alleged Misconduct, conspiracy, mischief and illegal sitting met in Gusau the capital city of Zamfara and elected Bashir Aliyu Gummi as their Speaker.

The Lawmakers also deliberated on key issues ranging from Insecurity, Economy and the alleged sack of civil servants by Governor Dauda Lawal.

The Bashir Aliyu Gummi led Zamfara Assembly also wants Governor Dauda Lawal to represent the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

Those present at the sitting includes Aliyu Ango Kagara, Representing Talata Mafara South Constituency, Ibrahim Tudu Tukur, Bakura Constituency, Nasiru Abdullahi Maru, Representing Maru North, Faruk Musa Dosara representing Maradun 1.

Others are Bashar Aliyu representing Gummi 1, Bashir Abubakar Masama, representing Bukkuyum North, Amiru Ahmed Member representing Tsafe West, Basiru Bello representing Bungudu West and Mukhtaru Nasiru representing Kaura Namoda North.