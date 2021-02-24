Gunmen suspected to be pirates have hijacked a passenger boat conveying eleven travellers from the Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt to Bonny Island in Rivers State.

Chairman of the Bonny Maritime Union Workers, Henry Jumbo confirmed the incident in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Jumbo said the boat left the Bille Jetty in Port Harcourt about 8am on Tuesday, adding that no word had been heard from any of the passengers that travelled in it, including the boat driver.

“Our boat that left Port Harcourt yesterday with 11 passengers and the driver has been apprehended by unknown gunmen. We have not seen the boat, the driver and the 11 passengers since then,” Jumbo said.