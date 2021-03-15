A mild drama ensued at Sani Dingyadi Secondary School Sokoto on Sunday when residents chased a suspected thief who tried to escape through the school premises and caused panic among the students.

Some of the students out of fear call their parents thinking a band of kidnappers have invaded their school while other students scamper for safety in neighbouring community.

It was later discovered that the ensuing melee was an unexpected entrance of the pursuers into the school premises which scared the students, some of who called their parents thinking it was a case of kidnapping.

On getting the information, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal visited the school alongside his deputy Manir Mohammed Dan’Iya .

He thereafter addressed the students and assured them of his government determination to ensure their safety.

He also appealed to the people of the state capital, particularly those residing around Bado quarters and along Sokoto-Birnin Kebbi road, not to panic as a result of the minor skirmish reported by the School.

According to the Governor, the incident involved a motorbike thief who was chased by some people and ran into the school a situation that caused panic among the students.