Suspected killers of Sen. Na’Allah’s Son to be arraigned in Kaduna court

Three suspect arrested for the murder of Abdulkareem Na’Allah, will be arraigned before a Kaduna State High-court on Thursday.

This is according to a statement by officials of the Kaduna state Police Command.

Advertisement

The Thirty-six year old Abdulkareem Na’Allah, a pilot and son to Kebbi state lawmaker Senator Bala Na’Allah was murder on the 29th of August 2021, at his residence in Kaduna State.

Two of the suspects who were arrested last year confessed committing the crime, noting that his properties which they stole were sold and the money shared among themselves.

Advertisement

Three of them will be brought before Justice Amina Bello, the judge of the Kaduna Hight court on Thursday.