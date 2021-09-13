Breaking News

Unknown gunmen attack School in Imo, disrupt exam

Latest Breaking News About IPOB Sit At Home: Suspected IPOB members attack Imo School, disrupt exams Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) have stormed the Comprehensive Secondary School, Nkume in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State and prevented students from taking their examination.

The students were preparing to sit for the English Language paper in the ongoing Junior Secondary School Examination before the gunmen forcefully dispersed them.

Both teachers and students fled in different directions as the gunmen shot sporadically into the air.

The gunmen later set ablaze some motorcycles belonging to some of the staff and students.

 

Although there were no report of casualties, a video of the incident showed the students and staff shouting and running for their lives as the gunmen attacked.

IPOB the proscribed group had declared Monday as sit-at-home to drum support for the release of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing some charges before an Abuja High Court.

The sit-at-home is for this week is expected to continue on Tuesday as Nnamdi Kanu is expected to make an appearance in court in Abuja.

Apart from Mondays, the group also declared sit-at-home in all parts of the South East any day Kanu is to appear in court.

