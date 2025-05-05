Suspected herdsmen have launched a deadly attack on a commercial bus along the Otukpo-Adoka Road in Benue State on Sunday night, May 4, 2025, killing the driver and abducting all passengers on board.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m., involved a bus traveling from Abuja to Otukpo.

According to reports, the attackers opened fire upon sighting the vehicle, fatally wounding the driver.

This caused the bus to veer off the road, making it easier for the assailants to seize the passengers.

The victims were taken into captivity, while the bus was left abandoned at the scene of the attack.

Benue State has been under the spotlighgt due to killings by alleged suspected herdsmen militia.

Many had called on both the State and Federal Governments to do more to address insecurity in the State.

This latest attack will only raise the pressure to address the ugly trend.