Three persons, including two students and a staff of the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State have been abducted by unknown gunmen.

Edo State Police command confirmed the incident on Thursday, adding that the men of the command have been deployed to trail the abductors.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Bello Kontongs, who confirmed the incident to DAILY POST in Benin City, the state capital said, “It is true, there was kidnapping, and the police are on the trail of the kidnappers.

“Three persons were kidnapped, one is a staff while the other two are students,” he added.

Unknown gunmen stormed the institute on Wednesday night and abducted unknown number of persons which include students and staff to an unknown location.