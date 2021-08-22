The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old man, Likita Abubakar, who was reportedly conveying 53 AK-47 Magazines and 260 rounds of live ammunition.

According to police reports, the man was transporting the ammo to various towns in crisis-torn Plateau State.

The suspect was apprehended in Akwanga local government area of Nasarawa State, according to the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel.

The alleged bandit was apprehended by combined security operatives in Akwanga, Nasarawa State, while transporting rounds of ammunition on a motorcycle on Saturday.

During interrogation, Likita admitted that additional members of his gangs, totaling six in total, were already on their way to the same location on motorbikes.

He is being held in the Akwanga Police Divisional Headquarters in Nasarawa State at the time of filing this story.

Plateau was recently placed under curfew due to major security breaches in some parts of the state while students were being evacuated by various states governments to safety.

Despite the presence of security agents in Jos North LGA, three ladies were slain in the state’s Bassa Local Government Area on Thursday.