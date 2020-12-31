Two persons have been reportedly shot dead at Akungba-Akoko in Ondo state by suspected cultists in a reprisal attack following alleged killing of a rival member last week in Akure.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when a rival cult group allegedly shot one of the victims at a location in Akungba.

This has caused palpable tension in the host community of Adekunle Ajasin University.

One of the deceased boys is simply known as “AY Killer” while the second person who is from Akungba was killed in Akure last Saturday.

Spokesperson of the state police command, Tee- Leo Ikoro said the command is investigating the matter