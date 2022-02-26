Suspected cultists invade burial ceremony, kill 12, desecrate corpse

Some armed men suspected to be members of a secret cult have invaded a burial ceremony in Ebenebe, Community in Awka North Local Government Area, killing about a dozen persons.

TVC News gathered that it was the burial of a suspected leader of a cult named Ozo, and while the corpse of Ozo was lying in state in his compound, some suspected rival cultist members, stormed the venue,, shooting at mourners.

An online video emerged after the unfortunate invasion, showing members of the community wailing, while corpses littered the compound.

The Anambra State Police command has confirmed the incident, saying that it was a case of cult rivalry.

The spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga who affirmed that there was an incident at Ebenebe. where a burial was going on, before some people suspected to be cultists invaded the area and started shooting.

He revealed that the commissioner of police, CP Echeng Echeng has dispatched tactical squads comprising of various units to the area to maintain calm.