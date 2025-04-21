The Ilesa High Court 2, located in Ilesa West Local Government Area of Osun State, has been razed by suspected arsonists, leaving the entire building and sensitive court documents destroyed.

It was gathered that the attack, which occurred on Sunday night, resulted in the complete destruction of case files, exhibits, and critical judicial materials housed within the court.

As at the time of filling this report, perpetrators of the crime are yet to be identified.

Meanwhile, the State Government has condemned the unfortunate incident.

In a statement issued by the spokesperson to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the Governor directed security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the incident and ordered the immediate strengthening of security across all court premises in the state.

The Governor stressed the need to apprehend the perpetrators, and also directed the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to collaborate with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to commence immediate rehabilitation of the affected courthouse.

In the same vein, the Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC has condemned the burning down of a sectional part of the state High Court, Ilesa, describing it as callous and barbaric.

In a statement by the Director of Media and Information of the Party, Kola Olabisi, the party said the report of fire incident in the court is a strange development in the history of the state saying no stone should be left unturned to unveil perpetrators of the crime.

The Party tasked Police and the DSS to investigate the incident and bring perpetrators to book.