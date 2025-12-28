The Rivers State Police Command has successfully repelled an armed robbery operation that occurred in the early hours of Monday, at about 0146hrs, at a residence located at Ekwueme Street, Curve Mirinwanyi, Afam, Oyigbo Local Government Area. This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by SP G...

The Rivers State Police Command has successfully repelled an armed robbery operation that occurred in the early hours of Monday, at about 0146hrs, at a residence located at Ekwueme Street, Curve Mirinwanyi, Afam, Oyigbo Local Government Area.

This was disclosed in a Sunday statement signed by SP Grace Iringe-Koko, the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer.

According to the statement, the victim, whose name was withheld, put up a strong resistance against the assailants who fired gunshots, engaged the gang of armed robbers who stormed his compound with a Pump-Action gun while attempting to open his door.

The statement revealed that during the attack, one of the suspects sustained a very serious gunshot wound, making the rest of the armed group flee on sighting police operatives.

The statement reads, “The Police patrol team from Afam Division, who promptly responded to the scene, recovered the following exhibits: One locally fabricated double-barrelled short gun, one live cartridge, one big iron bar, a hook tied with marine rope, and a button phone.

“The injured suspect was rushed to the Police Clinic, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

The statement added, “The corpse has been deposited at Resurrection Home Mortuary, Imo River, for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing members of the gang.”

The Command’s Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, commended the bravery of the victim and the swift response of the Police Operatives.

Adepoju assures the public of the Command’s continued efforts to ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents.

The Commissioner of Police further appeals to the public to support ongoing Police operations to dismantle all criminal links in the State.