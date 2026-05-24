A suspect was killed Saturday evening after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Secret Service officers near the White House, according to authorities. In a statement released by the United States Secret Service early Sunday, officials said the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 17th Street…...

A suspect was killed Saturday evening after an exchange of gunfire with U.S. Secret Service officers near the White House, according to authorities.

In a statement released by the United States Secret Service early Sunday, officials said the incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Authorities said an individual pulled a weapon from a bag and began firing, prompting Secret Service Police officers to return fire.

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The suspect was struck during the exchange and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the agency said.

Officials also confirmed that one bystander was hit by gunfire during the incident. No injuries were reported among law enforcement officers.

The Secret Service said President Donald Trump was inside the White House at the time of the shooting but added that no protectees or agency operations were affected.

The incident remains under investigation, and officials said additional details will be released as they become available.

Meanwhile, Fox News identified the suspect as 21-year-old Nasire Best of Maryland.

Officials said the suspect had previous encounters with the Secret Service, including making threats, and also had a history of mental health issues.