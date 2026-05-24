Federal immigration authorities in Los Angeles have arrested a Nigerian national, Etinosa Osahon. According to ICE Los Angeles, Osahon is currently being held in ICE custody while awaiting removal proceedings. In a post shared on Saturday night, the U.S. government handle said, “ICE Los Angeles arrested Etinosa Osahon, 49, of…...

Federal immigration authorities in Los Angeles have arrested a Nigerian national, Etinosa Osahon.

According to ICE Los Angeles, Osahon is currently being held in ICE custody while awaiting removal proceedings.

In a post shared on Saturday night, the U.S. government handle said, “ICE Los Angeles arrested Etinosa Osahon, 49, of Nigeria, on May 21. Osahon’s criminal record includes stealing and being in possession of stolen mail, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft.

“He is in ICE custody pending removal.”

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ICE has not released additional details regarding the circumstances of the arrest or the timeline for deportation proceedings.