The Supreme Court has upheld the election of Ifeanyi Ubah as Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria representing Anambra South in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

The Apex Court dismissed the appeals filed by Chris Uba and Obinna Uzor, both members of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A five-member panel of justices led by Justice Sylvester Ngwuta held that the FCT High Court lacked the territorial jurisdiction to determine a matter that arose from the primary election conducted in Anambra State.