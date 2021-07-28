The Supreme Court has adjourned till 12 noon to deliver its judgment in the appeal filed by the PDP and its candidate against the election of Rotimi Akeredolu as governor of Ondo State.

The candidate of the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede is challenging Governor Akeredolu declaration by the Independent National Electoral Commission as the winner of the October 10, 2020, Ondo State governorship election.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State had dismissed the appeal filed by the PDP Governorship candidate against the pronouncements of the Election Petition Tribunal.

The seven-member panel of justices of the apex court led by Justice Mary Peter-Odili fixed 12 noon to deliver judgment after taking final submissions by counsel to the parties in the appeal.