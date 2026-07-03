The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has launched the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS) and introduced mandatory electronic filing at the Supreme Court, describing the initiative as a major step towards faster, more transparent and efficient justice delivery....

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has launched the Nigerian Case Management System (NCMS) and introduced mandatory electronic filing at the Supreme Court, describing the initiative as a major step towards faster, more transparent and efficient justice delivery.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the CJN said the judiciary could no longer remain on the sidelines of the global shift towards technology, adding that the reform would strengthen the integrity, speed and public confidence in the administration of justice.

According to her, the NCMS is designed to manage the entire lifecycle of cases before the apex court, replacing manual, paper-based processes with a secure digital platform that provides a comprehensive audit trail to protect court records from alteration, loss or misuse.

Justice Kekere-Ekun said the implementation would be carried out in phases. The first phase, which takes immediate effect, makes the electronic upload of court processes mandatory for appeals scheduled for hearing between September and December 2026.

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She explained that counsel handling such matters must upload all relevant court processes and records within the timelines stipulated in the Supreme Court Practice Directions, while subsequent phases will gradually capture all pending appeals before introducing full electronic filing.

The Chief Justice warned legal practitioners against uploading forged, altered or unauthorised documents, stressing that the court would impose appropriate legal and disciplinary sanctions on anyone found violating the rules.

She acknowledged that the transition to a digital system could face initial challenges but assured that feedback would be used to improve the platform. She also disclosed that the Supreme Court was reviewing and verifying pending appeals and records to strengthen confidence in its judicial processes.

Justice Kekere-Ekun commended members of the Judicial Information Technology Policy Committee, the Rules and Litigation Committees of the Supreme Court and the Chief Registrar, Kabir Akanbi, for their roles in implementing the initiative.

She expressed confidence that the NCMS would reduce administrative bottlenecks, improve case management and serve as a model for other courts across the country as the judiciary continues its drive towards a modern and technology-driven justice system.