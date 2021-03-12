Superme Court has upheld the 10 year jail term of Criminal breach of trust against former governor Joshua Dariye.

An FCT high court presided by Justice Adebukola Banjoko had in 2018 sentenced the former governor to 14 years imprisonment.

Counsel to EFCC, Oluwoleke Atolagbe, speaks to newsmen after the judgment of the Supreme Court affirming the 10 year sentence of Joshua Dariye for criminal breach of trust

This sentence was reduced by the appellate court to 10years

The apex court in a judgment delivered by justice Helen Ogunwumiju has affirmed the conviction of the former governor in the charges Criminal breach of trust which carries a 10 year Jail term and dismissed the charges of misappropriation of funds which carries a 2 year Jail term