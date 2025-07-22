Super Falcons have advanced to the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a thrilling 2-1 semi-final victory over defending champions South Africa on Tuesday. In a high-stakes encounter at the Larbi Zauoi Stadium, the Falcons took the lead through a composed penalty from te...

Super Falcons have advanced to the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) after a thrilling 2-1 semi-final victory over defending champions South Africa on Tuesday.

In a high-stakes encounter at the Larbi Zauoi Stadium, the Falcons took the lead through a composed penalty from team captain Rasheedat Ajibade, following a foul inside the box.

South Africa quickly levelled the score with a penalty of their own, converted by Linda Motlhalo after Nigerian defender Osinachi Ohale was penalised for a foul.

With the match seemingly destined for extra time, Michelle Alozie emerged as the hero, firing home a decisive late goal to seal Nigeria’s place in the final and keep their hopes of a historic 10th WAFCON title alive.