Nigeria’s super Eagles had a light but tactical training session on Monday evening preparatory to their final Nations cup qualifying match against Lesotho.

Twenty-three players trained under the supervision of German manager Gernot Rohr who may be fielding a different line up in the home game on Tuesday.

The result of the fixture against Lesotho is inconsequential, but the game will provide fans the opportunity to see the Eagles play in Lagos again.

The Super Eagles have qualified for the Africa cup of Nation and sit comfortably at the top of Group L with 11 points from 5 matches.

Benin Republic are second in the group and will be desperate to pick a point against Sierra Leone to ensure qualification.