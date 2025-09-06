The Super Eagles secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Rwanda’s Amavubi in a tense 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, on Saturday....

The Super Eagles secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Rwanda’s Amavubi in a tense 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Nigeria suffered an early setback when star striker Victor Osimhen limped off with an injury, forcing coach Finidi George to reshuffle his attack.

Despite dominating possession, the Eagles could not find a breakthrough in the first half, with several chances wasted as the visitors defended resolutely.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 51st minute when Wolverhampton Wanderers’ forward Tolu Arokodare converted a well-worked move to put Nigeria ahead.

The goal proved decisive as the Eagles maintained composure in defence to deny Rwanda any late chances, sealing three vital points to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Nigeria will next face South Africa in another key World Cup qualifying fixture on Tuesday.