Sunday Ndidi, the father of Super Eagles midfielder and captain, Wilfred Ndidi, has been laid to rest in his hometown of Umunede in Ika North East Local Government Area of Delta State.

The retired Warrant Officer of the Nigerian Army died weeks ago in a motor accident, throwing the family, the state, and Nigeria’s football community into mourning.

The burial drew relatives, friends, sympathisers, and officials of the Nigeria Football Federation who came to pay their last respects.

In an emotional tribute, Wilfred Ndidi described his late father as a disciplinarian and strong supporter whose guidance laid the foundation for his career and life values.

President of the NFF, Ibrahim Musa Gusau, who was represented, praised the deceased for his meritorious service to Nigeria and for raising a son who continues to bring honour to the country through football.

Prayers were offered for the peaceful repose of his soul and for strength for the family he left behind.

TVC News previously reported that Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has been thrown into mourning following the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi, who reportedly died in a road accident in Delta State on Tuesday.

According to TVC News, the late Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, was involved in a fatal crash in Umunede. He was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.