Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has been thrown into mourning following the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi, who reportedly died in a road accident in Delta State on Tuesday. According to TVC News, the late Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, was involved in a fatal crash in Umunede. He w...

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has been thrown into mourning following the death of his father, Sunday Ndidi, who reportedly died in a road accident in Delta State on Tuesday.

According to TVC News, the late Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, was involved in a fatal crash in Umunede. He was rushed to a hospital in Agbor, where he was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Turkish club Beşiktaş, where Ndidi plays his club football. The club expressed sympathy with the Nigerian midfielder and his family in a condolence message.

“May Allah have mercy on the deceased. We offer our heartfelt condolences to our footballer Wilfred Ndidi, his family, and all his loved ones,” the club said in a message shared on X.

Ndidi was recently appointed captain of the Super Eagles, succeeding William Troost-Ekong. Under his leadership, Nigeria finished third at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, a memorable tournament in which he also scored his first goal for the national team.

During the AFCON campaign, Ndidi had spoken warmly about his father and cited his admiration for former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo while explaining the inspiration behind his goal celebration against Tunisia.

Since the news broke, tributes and messages of condolence have continued to pour in from fans, teammates and members of the Nigerian football community.