Nigeria’s home shirt at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia has been voted the fifth best in the top 20 all-time iconic football jersey on a BBC Sports Website.

The Super Eagles took the world by storm with its release prior to the 2018 World Cup which Kit manufacturer Nike revealed sold over three million replicas, worldwide.

The Super Eagles wore the kit in their second group game against Iceland which they won by 2 goals and at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where the Eagles finished in third place

At number one is Brazil’s 1970 World Cup kit, while Netherlands Euro 1988 kit placed ahead of Germany’s Italia 90 World Cup winning Jersey