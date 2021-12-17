Sunshine Stars ready to soar in new NPFL Season with signings

As teams across Nigeria prepare for the beginning of a new season , Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, has assured that sunshine stars will be a team to beat in the league.

The Deputy Governor gave the assurance on Friday while hosting members of the sports writers association of Nigeria (SWAN) in his office.

He said new players have been bought to fortify the team in the new season.

According to him, many young players with determination and zeal to win have put their names on papers for the Akure darling team.

He added that with the present situation of things in the camp of sunshine stars, many investors are willing to partner with the government to ensure that the team wins the league shield.

Earlier in his speech, the state Chairman of SWAN, Wahab Bankole thanked the state government for ensuring that Akure Gunners escaped relegation last