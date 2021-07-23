The court has ordered the Department of State Security Service, DSS to bring in 12 of Sunday Adeyemo’s assistants, also known as Sunday Igboho, who were arrested on July 2nd at his home in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In a decision on an ex-parte motion on Friday, Justice Obiora Egwuatu directed the Department of State Security Service to ensure that the applicants appear in court on the next adjourned date of July 29th.

The DSS has also been instructed to show cause why the petitioners are not eligible for conditional or unconditional release.

The Department of State Services (DSS) attacked Mr. Igboho’s home on July 1st, purportedly killing two individuals and arresting 12 aides, but Mr . Igboho managed to flee.

He was accused of stockpiling weapons by the agency, which led to him being designated sought.

Mr. Igboho was seized by Benin Republic authorities on July 19th at Cardinal Bernardin International Airport in Cotonou, while attempting to fly from the country to Germany.

The Yoruba Nation agitator and his wife were arraigned on July 22nd at the Cour De’appal De Cotonou, Benin Republic, and the wife was ordered to be released while he remained in detention.

Mr. Igboho was charged with immigration-related offenses by the country’s authorities.