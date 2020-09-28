Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare and the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa have congratulated Nigerian-born UFC middleweight champion, Isreal Adesanya over his title defence.

Israel Adesanya successfully defended his title in Abu Dhabi against Paulo Costa .

The Nigerian-born made light work of his opponent, dominating the fight from start to finish as he wrapped up business with a knockout of Costa in the second round via punches.

The Minister of Youth and Sports also congratulated Canadian-born Nigerian fighter Hakeem Dawodu who had earlier defeated Russian Zubaira Tukhugov via split decision .