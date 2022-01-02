Breaking News

Sudan’s Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, resigns

Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned, less than two months after he signed a political agreement with the military.

Hamdok said late on Sunday that a roundtable discussion is needed to come to a new agreement.

Hamdok, a former United Nations official seen as the civilian face of Sudan’s transitional government, was reinstated in November amid international pressure in a deal that called for an independent technocratic Cabinet under military oversight led by him.

That deal, however, was rejected by the pro-democracy movement, which insists that power be handed over to a fully civilian government tasked with leading the transition.

