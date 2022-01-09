Sudan protest group rejects UN offer for talks with military

A leading Sudanese protest group on Sunday rejected a UN proposal to hold talks with the military in order to restore the country’s democratic transition after an October coup.

Meanwhile, activists claim that security forces violently dispersed anti-coup protests in the capital, killing at least one demonstrator.

The Sudanese Professionals’ Association (SPA), which led the uprising against Mr. al-Bashir, said in a statement that the “only way” out of the current crisis is for the generals to be removed from power.

The motto “No negotiations, no compromise, no power-sharing” with the military emphasises the need for a fully civilian government to lead the transition.

The SPA, along with youth groups known as the Resistance Committees, has been at the forefront of anti-coup demonstrations.

According to activist Nazim Sirag, protesters continued their marches in Khartoum on Sunday, with security forces firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators near the presidential palace.

Security forces also opened fire on demonstrators in the Bahri district of the capital. According to Mr. Sirag, at least one protester was injured.

Healthcare workers who took part in Sunday’s protests demanded that the government ensure hospital security, which has been repeatedly raided by security forces during protests.