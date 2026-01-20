Six students returning to school have reportedly died at Buruku crossing point in Buruku local government area of Benue State after a boat conveying them capsized. The incident occurred on Sunday night as the victims and other passengers were being ferried across the River Benue from Logo Local Gove...

Six students returning to school have reportedly died at Buruku crossing point in Buruku local government area of Benue State after a boat conveying them capsized.

The incident occurred on Sunday night as the victims and other passengers were being ferried across the River Benue from Logo Local Government Area to Buruku.

Eyewitnesses said the ill-fated wooden boat was heavily loaded with passengers and vehicles before embarking on the night journey.

A maritime worker at the crossing point, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the passengers had delayed their movement to allow politicians returning from a church thanksgiving service in Logo to be ferried first.

According to him, nightfall caught up with the remaining passengers, and the boat eventually departed with a large number of people onboard.

Another witness corroborated the account, blaming the mishap on overloading, noting that the boat was carrying over 45 passengers including vehicles.

A relative of the victims, Pastor Jethro Moor, said the deceased were students from Gbeji in Ukum Local Government area who were travelling back to Gboko resume school after the holiday.

He explained that two vehicles loaded with food items, as well as more than 20 passengers, were carried on the boat at the time of the accident.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Buruku Local Government Area, Raymond Zege Aondoakura, said security agencies were handling the situation and rescue teams were still combing the river.

When asked about how many people lost their lives to the incident, the chairman said, “Once the police conclud investigation, you can call me.”

Meanwhile, the Benue State Commissioner for Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Dennis Iyaghigba, expressed deep concern over the tragedy, describing it as a ‘stark reminder’ of the dangers of unsafe and unregulated river transportation.

In a statement by his media aide, Lubem Gena, the commissioner said a full-scale investigation had been launched to determine the immediate and remote causes of the incident, including possible violations of safety regulations.

He extended the government’s condolences to the families of the victims and the Buruku community.