The leaders of striking parliamentary and court workers are now meeting with the federal government team led by Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige.

Both parties are looking at ending the prolonged industrial action which has crippled activities at the courts and state Houses of Assembly.

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria and the Parliamentary Staff Union of Nigeria declared separate industrial actions demanding the implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary and the legislature.

Expectations are that today’s meeting will bring an end to the strike.