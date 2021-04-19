The striking Judiciary workers have protested to the Court of Appeal, in Abuja.

The protesters carried placards with inscriptions the ‘’Independent of the judiciary is constitutional and the three arms of government are equal partners’’

The striking workers say the executive order 10 and its application granting autonomy to the judiciary is topmost on their demand.

They are also asking for the payment of peculiar allowances to their members

The judiciary workers had on 6th April commenced on a nation wide strike to press home these demands.

NBA joins protest

Meanwhile, members of the Nigerian Bar Association have joined the protest by the striking Judicial workers in solidarity to their demands.

Led by its President, Akpata, the members of the bar marched to the national Assembly complex in Abuja but its officials were denied access.