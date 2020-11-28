The leadership of striking university teachers is to meet with its organs and revert to the government on resolutions reached at Friday’s negotiation.

This is as the federal government said its latest meeting with the union was fruitful.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, who spoke at the end of the 8-hour long meeting said the government already met all the demands of the lecturers.

The minister explained that several issues were discussed in the Friday meeting, including salary shortfall, the payment system for lecturers and revitalisation of universities.

He expressed optimism that all the issues will be resolved at their next meeting.

On his part, ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, said their talks were fruitful and that the union would in its usual practice, take the outcome to the members before reverting to government on their resolution.

Details of what the union was taking back to its members were not disclosed but both parties are convinced the meeting was fruitful.

ASUU has been on strike since March over unmet demands by the federal government.