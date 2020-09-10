The leadership of Joint Health Sector Unions is set for the meeting with the federal government over unresolved labour issues.

The meeting is to avert a planned nationwide strike by the health workers.

The health workers are demanding improved service delivery and remedial measures to combat failing and decaying infrastructure.

They also want the immediate payment of the shortfall in their covid-19 and hazard allowances.

Other issues include the withheld salaries and non adherence to the dictates consent judgment of the National Industrial court.