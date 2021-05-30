The Sit-at-home order by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous people of Biafra has resulted in an unusual Sunday morning in Owerri, the Imo State capital, with major streets nearly empty.

Usually, on Sundays, Owerri is a town that bustles with church activities, but today is a different story, as residents may be fearful of possible outcomes, particularly in light of the current security crisis in the south east.

The state government and police have urged locals to go about their legitimate business and disregard the sit-at-home command, but most people choose to stay at home for safety reasons.