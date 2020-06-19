Managing director of Afrinvest Securities Limited, Ayodeji Ebo, has identified provision of incentives and proper utilisation of intervention funds to spur growth in the informal sector, as one of the key pillars for an effective implementation of Nigeria’s economic sustainability plan.

Mr Ebo added that this will also ensure sustainability across the value chain of key sectors.

He disclosed this while featuring on TVC News Business Nigeria programme on Thursday.

The Afrinvest managing director insisted that managing inflationary pressures and adjustments in budgetary allocations at this point in time requires strategic investment driven by the private sector and supported by strong policy direction from the government.