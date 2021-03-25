At least one student has been confirmed dead following the outbreak of a yet to be identified disease at the Government Girls College Sokoto.

Sources had earlier claimed that the outbreak at the school is meningitis and have killed unspecified number of students,

But the Director Public Health at the Sokoto state Ministry of Health, Ahmed Abdulrahman dismissed the claim.

Mr. Abdulrahman who confirmed to newsmen in a telephone interview that over thirty students were admitted at the state owned Specialist hospital as a result of the outbreak.

Advertisement

He said the reported death student was not part of the students admitted in the state owned hospital.

According to him, all thirty students admitted were treated and discharged, and the state ministry of health have taken samples from the victims to investigate the nature of the ailment.

He lamented the delay to report to the first case that eventually lost her life to the hospital.

Advertisement

He also call for calm saying the health ministry will make the outcome of the investigation public as soon as it is concluded.