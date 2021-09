Heavy traffic congestion at koko junction and Ologbo axis of the deplorable Benin-Warri road. Some Vehicles have been on the road for two days now.

Commuters and motorists are stranded as they want government to urgently repair the failed portions of the busy commercial road.

Some commuters and motorists say they have been on the road for more than 7 hours today for this stretch of the Benin Warri road that is about 5 kilometers