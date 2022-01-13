Stop playing politics with security, religion, Marafa’s APC faction tells Gov. Matawalle

The Senator Kabiru Marafa’s faction of the All Progressive Congress in Zamfara state has called on the state government to stop playing politics with Security and religion for the overall interest of the state and the nation at large

The APC said attaching insecurity and religion for political gain will do the state more harm than good

A statement signed by the spokesperson of the Mafara’s Faction of the APC Bello Bakyasuwa Maradun said, recent happening in Zamfara where the war of words between the state government and the main opposition party the PDP is unnecessary and a development that need to be put under control before it gets out of hand

“In Recent times, every week comes with one controversy or the other from the state government accusing leading opposition political figures with a campaign of calumny shrouded in religion and insecurity” Bakyaswa Said.

The Marafa’s faction also distance self from a publication that a suspect was arrested while wearing a jersey with the picture of Senator Kabiru Marafa on it during a military strike against bandits

They described the news as a cheap blackmail

The APC Faction also frown at an accusations leveled against Muttaka Rini and Dauda Lawal Dare who are Members of the Ex- Governor Yari’s faction

The Marafa’s faction of the APC says the move to raise public awareness on some of the matters arising in Zamfara is not to Condemn the Government of Governor Bello Matawalle but to join in fixing things right.

“Our intention is for good so that our collective energy can be invested in building our dear state”

“We are also Committed to joining in fighting the common enemy of insecurity caused by banditry and helping hundreds of thousands of Internally Displaced Persons in the state” Bakyaswa assures.